New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM - Free Report) : This healthcare software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mineral exploration and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Moody's Corporation (MCO - Free Report) : This integrated risk management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


