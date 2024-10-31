We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for October 31st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM - Free Report) : This healthcare software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
HealthStream, Inc. Price and Consensus
HealthStream, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HealthStream, Inc. Quote
Matson, Inc. (MATX - Free Report) : This ocean transportation and logistics provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Matson, Inc. Price and Consensus
Matson, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Matson, Inc. Quote
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA - Free Report) : This mineral exploration and development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Moody's Corporation (MCO - Free Report) : This integrated risk management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Moody's Corporation Price and Consensus
Moody's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Moody's Corporation Quote
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus
Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.