Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:

Moody'sCorporation (MCO - Free Report) : This integrated risk management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Moody's shares gained 23.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 15.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.    

Southwest Airlines' shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial's shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

