See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Moody's Corporation (MCO) - free report >>
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Moody's Corporation (MCO) - free report >>
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:
Moody'sCorporation (MCO - Free Report) : This integrated risk management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Moody's Corporation Price and Consensus
Moody's Corporation price-consensus-chart | Moody's Corporation Quote
Moody's shares gained 23.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 15.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Moody's Corporation Price
Moody's Corporation price | Moody's Corporation Quote
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price and Consensus
Southwest Airlines Co. price-consensus-chart | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
Southwest Airlines' shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southwest Airlines Co. Price
Southwest Airlines Co. price | Southwest Airlines Co. Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
Flushing Financial's shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price
Flushing Financial Corporation price | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.