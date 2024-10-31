Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This airline company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This DIY tax return preparation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

