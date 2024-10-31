See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.
Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV - Free Report) : This airline company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB - Free Report) : This DIY tax return preparation services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
