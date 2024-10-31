Back to top

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:

BRF S.A. (BRFS - Free Report) : This meat processing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A.  has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

The Progressive Corporation (PGR - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days

The Progressive Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.67 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS - Free Report) : This specialty metals company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days

Carpenter Technology Corporation has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 0.86 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


