We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today November 1st:
BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A. Price and Consensus
BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote
BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.26 compared with 2.09 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
BRF S.A. PEG Ratio (TTM)
BRF S.A. peg-ratio-ttm | BRF S.A. Quote
The Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) : This company which is a leading supplier of transportation equipment and services to the railroad and related industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Price and Consensus
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) price-consensus-chart | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 0.49 compared with 1.6 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) PEG Ratio (TTM)
Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) peg-ratio-ttm | Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company provides container shipping and related services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a PEG ratio of 0.04 compared with 0.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.