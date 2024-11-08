See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) - free report >>
Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) - free report >>
Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:
CorMedix Inc. (CRMD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.
CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus
CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote
CorMedix's shares gained 165.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
CorMedix Inc Price
CorMedix Inc price | CorMedix Inc Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation's shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price
Flushing Financial Corporation price | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote
Sappi Limited's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sappi Ltd. Price
Sappi Ltd. price | Sappi Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.