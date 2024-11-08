Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

CorMedix Inc. (CRMD - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus

CorMedix Inc Price and Consensus

CorMedix Inc price-consensus-chart | CorMedix Inc Quote

CorMedix's shares gained 165.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

CorMedix Inc Price

CorMedix Inc Price

CorMedix Inc price | CorMedix Inc Quote

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.          

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

Flushing Financial Corporation's shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flushing Financial Corporation Price

Flushing Financial Corporation Price

Flushing Financial Corporation price | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Sappi Limited's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sappi Ltd. Price

Sappi Ltd. Price

Sappi Ltd. price | Sappi Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) - free report >>

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>

CorMedix Inc (CRMD) - free report >>

Published in

medical