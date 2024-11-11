See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:
AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This digital advertising platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.
AppLovin's shares gained 287.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) : This aluminum manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Century Aluminum Company's shares gained 58.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.
Rayonier Advanced Materials' shares gained 39.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
