Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 11:

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) : This digital advertising platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.9% over the last 60 days.

AppLovin's shares gained 287.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Century Aluminum Company (CENX - Free Report) : This aluminum manufacturing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.          

Century Aluminum Company's shares gained 58.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM - Free Report) : This cellulose specialty company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 77.8% over the last 60 days.

Rayonier Advanced Materials' shares gained 39.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

