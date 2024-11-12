Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


