Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial service holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Price and Consensus
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Quote
Gold Fields Limited (GFI - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.8% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 39.1% over the last 60 days.
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK - Free Report) : This footwear and apparel company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price and Consensus
Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote
New Gold Inc. (NGD - Free Report) : This gold mining company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
New Gold Inc. Price and Consensus
New Gold Inc. price-consensus-chart | New Gold Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.