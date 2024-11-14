We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.
Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ - Free Report) : This digital media and marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.
Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This video software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.
TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This specialized workforce solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.