New Strong Buy Stocks for November 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.7% over the last 60 days.

Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ - Free Report) : This digital media and marketing solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo, Inc. (VMEO - Free Report) : This video software solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

TrueBlue, Inc. (TBI - Free Report) : This specialized workforce solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


