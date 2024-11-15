Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS - Free Report) : This space-based cellular broadband network provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD - Free Report) : This digital infrastructure and cloud solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.3% over the last 60 days.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc.(SPRO - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.2% over the last 60 days.

