Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:

Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

