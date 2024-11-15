See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 15:
Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF - Free Report) : This diversified financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% the last 60 days.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Raymond James Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Raymond James Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Raymond James Financial, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Raymond James Financial, Inc. Quote
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI - Free Report) : This global asset manager has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.0%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.
Federated Hermes, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Federated Hermes, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote
P10, Inc. (PX - Free Report) : This multi-asset class private market solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
P10, Inc. Price and Consensus
P10, Inc. price-consensus-chart | P10, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
P10, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
P10, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | P10, Inc. Quote
