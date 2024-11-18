Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD - Free Report) : This cloud-based software applications provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This air transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA - Free Report) : This athletic wear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This home service professionals’ provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  


computers consumer-discretionary transportation