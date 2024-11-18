We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for November 18th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Upland Software, Inc. (UPLD - Free Report) : This cloud-based software applications provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.
Upland Software, Inc. Price and Consensus
Upland Software, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Upland Software, Inc. Quote
Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (VLRS - Free Report) : This air transportation services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.4% over the last 60 days.
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Price and Consensus
Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. price-consensus-chart | Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. Quote
Under Armour, Inc. (UAA - Free Report) : This athletic wear company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
Under Armour, Inc. Price and Consensus
Under Armour, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Under Armour, Inc. Quote
Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial Corporation Price and Consensus
Flushing Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Flushing Financial Corporation Quote
Angi Inc. (ANGI - Free Report) : This home service professionals’ provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 300% over the last 60 days.
Angi Inc. Price and Consensus
Angi Inc. price-consensus-chart | Angi Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.