See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 19th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) : This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Victory Capital's shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Price
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. price | Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Quote
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM - Free Report) : This Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Quote
Alarm.com's shares gained 10.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Price
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. price | Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.