New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services network provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) : This containerboard and corrugated packaging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 175% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.