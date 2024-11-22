Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for November 22nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX - Free Report) : This global financial services network provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Packaging Corporation of America (PKG - Free Report) : This containerboard and corrugated packaging company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (FLGT - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 175% over the last 60 days.

