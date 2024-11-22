See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:
Dropbox, Inc. (DBX - Free Report) : This content collaboration platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Dropbox has a PEG ratio of 0.94 compared with 1.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (ICAGY - Free Report) : This transportation company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
International Consolidated Airlines has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.31 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Ingredion Incorporated (INGR - Free Report) : This corn processing and ingredients company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Ingredion Incorporated has a PEG ratio of 1.22 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
