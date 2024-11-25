We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Bear of the Day: Polaris Inc. (PII)
Polaris Inc. (PII - Free Report) is an off-road vehicles star facing a “challenging retail environment throughout the rest of 2024 and into next year.”
Polaris fell short of our Q3 earnings estimate in late October and its EPS outlook has tanked over the last year.
The Basics of Polaris Stock
Polaris is one of the kings of off-road vehicles with a growing reach on the street and the water. The company’s portfolio includes all-terrain off-road vehicles such as side-by-sides and ATVs. Polaris’ Indian Motorcycle and Slingshot segments can be found on roads and highways.
Polaris also makes snowmobiles and boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoon boats. Polaris sells to regular consumers as well as commercial customers and government and defense buyers.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Polaris grew its revenue at a rather impressive clip over the last 15 years outside of a few pullbacks. The company went on a big run in 2021 and 2022 as consumers flush with cash flocked to its offerings. Polaris did another 4% sales growth in 2023, following 16% and 18%, respective expansions the prior two years.
But the company is projected to see its sales slide 21% YoY in 2024 to dip below its 2021 total at $7.11 billion. Polaris is also expected to see its adjusted earnings sink by 65% YoY in 2024. PII’s FY24 consensus estimate has fallen 65% in the last 12 months with its FY25 estimate 63% lower.
Polaris missed our Q3 EPS estimate by 16% and provided downbeat guidance. PII’s overall downward earnings revisions help it earn a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). “As consumer confidence and retail demand remain challenging, we have maintained our focus on managing dealer inventory and delivering better operational efficiency,” CEO Mike Speetzen said in prepared remarks.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
“A healthy dealer network is one of the critical components to our long-term success, which is why we have anchored our current production and shipment plans to our goal of lowering dealer inventory by 15 to 20 percent by the end of the year, and I am encouraged by the progress being made. We expect a challenging retail environment throughout the rest of 2024 and into next year.”
Time to Avoid Polaris Stock?
Polaris stock has fallen 60% in the last 10 years while its Auto-Tires-Trucks sector climbed 45%. PII shares are down 28% YTD and trading solidly below their long-term 200-week moving average.
A bottom might be in for Polaris soon. But investors might be safer waiting for signs that a turnaround is underway at Polaris before they consider buying.