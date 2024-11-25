See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:
Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.70 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Scholastic Corporation (SCHL - Free Report) : This children's publishing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.
Scholastic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.06 compared with 24.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.
Donegal Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
