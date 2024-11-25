Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote

Premier has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.70 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Premier, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Premier, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Premier, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Premier, Inc. Quote

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL - Free Report) : This children's publishing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.6% over the last 60 days.

Scholastic Corporation Price and Consensus

Scholastic Corporation Price and Consensus

Scholastic Corporation price-consensus-chart | Scholastic Corporation Quote

Scholastic has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 18.06 compared with 24.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Scholastic Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Scholastic Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Scholastic Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Scholastic Corporation Quote

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This insurance holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Donegal Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

Donegal Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.76 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Donegal Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Donegal Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Donegal Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Donegal Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Donegal Group, Inc. (DGICA) - free report >>

Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) - free report >>

Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>

Published in

finance