Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:

Donegal Group Inc. (DGICA - Free Report) : This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% the last 60 days.

Donegal Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Donegal Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

West Bancorporation, Inc. (WTBA - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% the last 60 days.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Premier, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

