See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Marex Group PLC (MRX) - free report >>
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Marex Group PLC (MRX) - free report >>
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote
Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.45 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
Marex Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)
Marex Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote
Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
Futu Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.51 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.