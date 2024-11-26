Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH - Free Report) : This homebuilding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Dream Finders Homes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.45 compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dream Finders Homes, Inc. Quote

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus

Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote

Marex Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.98 compared with 12.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Marex Group PLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Marex Group PLC pe-ratio-ttm | Marex Group PLC Quote

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU - Free Report) : This digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

Futu Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 17.51 compared with 24.87 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Marex Group PLC (MRX) - free report >>

Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (FUTU) - free report >>

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (DFH) - free report >>

Published in

construction