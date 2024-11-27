See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 27th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:
Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) : This custom equipment manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 19.96 compared with 21.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.
Mach Natural Resources LP (MNR - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Mach Natural Resources has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.67 compared with 24.95 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) : This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
The Gap has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.51 compared with 28.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.