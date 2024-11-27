Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 27th

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.96 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Five9, Inc. (FIVN - Free Report) : This intelligent cloud software provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

Five9 has a PEG ratio of 1.11 compared with 1.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.43 compared with 3.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

