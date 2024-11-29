See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)
Makita Corp. (MKTAY)
Best Value Stocks to Buy for November 29th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) : This omnichannel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.16 compared with 28.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Celestica Inc. (CLS - Free Report) : This supply chain solutions provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Celestica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.63 compared with 21.70 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Makita Corporation (MKTAY - Free Report) : This tools and equipment manufacturing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
Makita Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.99 compared with 24.99 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
