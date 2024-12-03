Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 2nd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Toast, Inc. (TOST - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital technology platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 120% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY - Free Report) : This software development company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Manchester United plc (MANU - Free Report) : This sports management company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.  

 


