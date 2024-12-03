See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.
Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 25.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school bus manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.85 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
