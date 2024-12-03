Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 2:

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.9% over the last 60 days.

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. Price and Consensus

Embecta Corp. price-consensus-chart | Embecta Corp. Quote

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97 compared with 25.13 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Embecta Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Embecta Corp. Quote

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) : This school bus manufacturer carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.48 compared with 14.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Blue Bird Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA - Free Report) : This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.85 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - free report >>

Embecta Corp. (EMBC) - free report >>

Published in

medical