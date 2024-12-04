We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI - Free Report) : This online casino and sports betting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Price and Consensus
Rush Street Interactive, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Rush Street Interactive, Inc. Quote
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW - Free Report) : This specialty property and casualty insurance products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. Quote
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION - Free Report) : This banking products and related services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Price and Consensus
Zions Bancorporation, N.A. price-consensus-chart | Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Quote
PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for PCB Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
PCB Bancorp Price and Consensus
PCB Bancorp price-consensus-chart | PCB Bancorp Quote
Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Marex Group PLC Price and Consensus
Marex Group PLC price-consensus-chart | Marex Group PLC Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.