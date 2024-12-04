Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 3rd

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (RSI - Free Report) : This online casino and sports betting company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (BOW - Free Report) : This specialty property and casualty insurance products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION - Free Report) : This banking products and related services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

PCB Bancorp (PCB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for PCB Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Marex Group plc (MRX - Free Report) : This financial services platform provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


