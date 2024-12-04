See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:
Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK - Free Report) : This passenger transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
Viking Holdings' shares gained 40.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
American Healthcare REIT's shares gained 34.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Old National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days.
Old National Bancorp's shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
