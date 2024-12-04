Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 3:

Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK - Free Report) : This passenger transportation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Viking Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Viking Holdings Ltd. Quote

Viking Holdings' shares gained 40.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price

Viking Holdings Ltd. Price

Viking Holdings Ltd. price | Viking Holdings Ltd. Quote

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.          

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote

American Healthcare REIT's shares gained 34.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote

Old National Bancorp (ONB - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Old National Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2% over the last 60 days. 

Old National Bancorp Price and Consensus

Old National Bancorp Price and Consensus

Old National Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Old National Bancorp Quote

Old National Bancorp's shares gained 19.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Old National Bancorp Price

Old National Bancorp Price

Old National Bancorp price | Old National Bancorp Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Old National Bancorp (ONB) - free report >>

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) - free report >>

Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) - free report >>

Published in

finance