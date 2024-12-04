Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4:

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX - Free Report) : This railroad freight car equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

The Greenbrier Companies has a PEG ratio of 1.99 compared with 2.59 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) : This aviation services providercarries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.4% over the last 60 days.

LATAM Airlines Group has a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared with 1.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI - Free Report) : This shipping and mailing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

Pitney Bowes has a PEG ratio of 1.41 compared with 3.38 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


