Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5:

Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) : This social media platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Weibo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59 compared with 25.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) : This investment holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.11 compared with 25.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

8x8, Inc. (EGHT - Free Report) : This communications technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

8x8 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


