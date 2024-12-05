See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5:
Weibo Corporation (WB - Free Report) : This social media platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Weibo has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.59 compared with 25.21 for the S&P. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY - Free Report) : This investment holding company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Holdings Limited has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 16.11 compared with 25.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
8x8, Inc. (EGHT - Free Report) : This communications technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
8x8 has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.62 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
