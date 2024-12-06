We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This technology distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This solar energy and battery energy storage products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Unity Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.