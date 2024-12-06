Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This technology distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Brookline Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ - Free Report) : This solar energy and battery energy storage products provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.2% over the last 60 days.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Unity Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


