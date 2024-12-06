See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6:
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Hanover Bancorp's shares gained 45.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
