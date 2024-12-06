Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services' shares gained 24.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (HNVR - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.  

Hanover Bancorp's shares gained 45.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


