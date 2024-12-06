Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6:

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.85 compared with 15.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC - Free Report) : This technology distribution company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.3% over the last 60 days.

ScanSourcehas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.03 compared with 25.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Unity Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Unity Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.35 compared with 13.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


