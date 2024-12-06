See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6:
Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Brookline Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
SB Financial Group, Inc. (SBFG - Free Report) : This financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.
