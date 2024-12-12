We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.
Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Colony Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.