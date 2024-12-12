Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 11th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (DXPE - Free Report) : This industrial distribution company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Colony Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM - Free Report) : This investment management companyhas seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


