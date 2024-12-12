Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 11th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 11:

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% the last 60 days.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Price and Consensus

Peoples Financial Services Corp. price-consensus-chart | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Peoples Financial Services Corp. Quote

Premier, Inc. (PINC - Free Report) : This healthcare improvement company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% the last 60 days.

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Premier, Inc. Price and Consensus

Premier, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Premier, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Premier, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Premier, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Premier, Inc. Quote

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Colony Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Premier, Inc. (PINC) - free report >>

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) - free report >>

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN) - free report >>

Published in

finance