Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Needham Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This medication management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.

UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) : This safety science services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

