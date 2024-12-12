We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
NB Bancorp, Inc. (NBBK - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Needham Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.
NB Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
NB Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NB Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL - Free Report) : This medication management solutions provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus
Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
Immunocore Holdings plc (IMCR - Free Report) : This biotechnology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47.5% over the last 60 days.
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR Quote
UL Solutions Inc. (ULS - Free Report) : This safety science services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
UL Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
UL Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | UL Solutions Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.