Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.79 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.
Dillard's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.00 compared with 25.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
