Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 12:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM - Free Report) : This container shipping provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.22 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : This financial technology company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus

NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.79 compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NCR Atleos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

NCR Atleos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

NCR Atleos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote

Dillard's, Inc. (DDS - Free Report) : This retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. Price and Consensus

Dillard's, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

Dillard's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.00 compared with 25.15 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Dillard's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Dillard's, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Dillard's, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Dillard's, Inc. (DDS) - free report >>

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) - free report >>

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) - free report >>

Published in

finance