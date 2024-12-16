Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for December 16th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 day.

MediaAlpha (MAX - Free Report) : This company which provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.

DXP Enterprises (DXPE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL - Free Report) : This financial and investment services holding company which provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Amphenol (APH - Free Report) : This company which designs, manufactures and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


