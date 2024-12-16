Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.

NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This Internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

West Bancorporation (WTBA - Free Report) : This company which has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

