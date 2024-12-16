We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 16th:
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This global container liner shipping company which provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 35.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Price and Consensus
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.8%, compared with the industry average of 3.6%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Quote
NetEase (NTES - Free Report) : This Internet technology company which is engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.
NetEase, Inc. Price and Consensus
NetEase, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NetEase, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
NetEase, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
NetEase, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | NetEase, Inc. Quote
West Bancorporation (WTBA - Free Report) : This company which has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.7% over the last 60 days.
West Bancorporation, Inc. Price and Consensus
West Bancorporation, Inc. price-consensus-chart | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.
West Bancorporation, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
West Bancorporation, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | West Bancorporation, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens