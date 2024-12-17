Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:

TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX - Free Report) : This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH - Free Report) : This registered bank holding company which is engaged in banking and other financial services and businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.4%.

Brookline Bancorp (BRKL - Free Report) : This bank holding company for the Brookline Savings Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

