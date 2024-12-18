Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:  

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : These company which facilitates banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experiences for consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.

NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.55 compared with 39.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.84 compared with 66.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

