See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) - free report >>
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 17th:
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus
YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.80 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
YPF Sociedad Anonima PE Ratio (TTM)
YPF Sociedad Anonima pe-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL - Free Report) : These company which facilitates banks and retailers to deliver self-service banking experiences for consumers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.6% over the last 60 days.
NCR Atleos Corporation Price and Consensus
NCR Atleos Corporation price-consensus-chart | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote
NCR Atleos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.55 compared with 39.20 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
NCR Atleos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
NCR Atleos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | NCR Atleos Corporation Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF - Free Report) : This company which operates as a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel for men, women, and kids, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Price and Consensus
Abercrombie & Fitch Company price-consensus-chart | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
Abercrombie & Fitch has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.84 compared with 66.40 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Abercrombie & Fitch Company pe-ratio-ttm | Abercrombie & Fitch Company Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.