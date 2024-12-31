Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) : This technology solutions and processing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

CoreCard’s shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.7% over the last 60 days.

Entrada’s shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.

NRx’s shares gained 11.8% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

