Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
CoreCard Corporation (CCRD - Free Report) : This technology solutions and processing services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
CoreCard’s shares gained 44.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 64.7% over the last 60 days.
Entrada’s shares gained 8.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP - Free Report) : This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.2% over the last 60 days.
NRx’s shares gained 11.8% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
