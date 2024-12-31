Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:

Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.

Brinker has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 5.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.

ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.05 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.

LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

