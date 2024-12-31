We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for December 30th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, December 30th:
Brinker International, Inc. (EAT - Free Report) : This franchisor of casual dining restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.1% over the last 60 days.
Brinker has a PEG ratio of 1.37 compared with 5.34 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM - Free Report) : This company that provides shipping containers and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.7% over the last 60 days.
ZIM has a PEG ratio of 0.05 compared with 0.48 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (LTM - Free Report) : This passenger and cargo air transportation services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 22.8% over the last 60 days.
LATAM has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.36 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
