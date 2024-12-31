Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for December 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 31st:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC - Free Report) : This nutritional, personal care, and skincare products company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

American Coastal has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.36, compared with 24.88 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NWBI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Northwest Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Northwest Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.90, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) : This cruise company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.55, compared with 18.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

