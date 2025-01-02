We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.59, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)
Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina S.A. Sponsored ADR Quote
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Price and Consensus
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation price-consensus-chart | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Pilgrim's Pride Corporation Quote
Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Camden National Corporation Price and Consensus
Camden National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Camden National Corporation Quote
Camden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.25, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Camden National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Camden National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Camden National Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.