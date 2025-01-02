Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 2nd:

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (LOMA - Free Report) : This cement and derivatives company from Argentina carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Loma Negra has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.59, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of B.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC - Free Report) : This producer of fresh and frozen meat products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Pilgrim's Pride has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Camden National Corporation (CAC - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Camden National Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Camden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.25, compared with 24.51 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

