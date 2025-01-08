We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Sony Corporation Price and Consensus
Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) : This information technology services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.
DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus
DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) : This marine expedition adventures and travel experience provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.
Lindblad Expeditions Price and Consensus
Lindblad Expeditions price-consensus-chart | Lindblad Expeditions Quote
Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.
Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus
Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.