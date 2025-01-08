Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for January 8th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation Price and Consensus

Sony Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sony Corporation Quote

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) : This information technology services provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. Price and Consensus

DXC Technology Company. price-consensus-chart | DXC Technology Company. Quote

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (LIND - Free Report) : This marine expedition adventures and travel experience provider has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.6% over the last 60 days.

Lindblad Expeditions Price and Consensus

Lindblad Expeditions Price and Consensus

Lindblad Expeditions price-consensus-chart | Lindblad Expeditions Quote

Funko, Inc. (FNKO - Free Report) : This pop culture consumer products company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40% over the last 60 days.

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. Price and Consensus

Funko, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Funko, Inc. Quote

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) - free report >>

DXC Technology Company. (DXC) - free report >>

Funko, Inc. (FNKO) - free report >>

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS) - free report >>

Sony Corporation (SONY) - free report >>

Published in

computers consumer-discretionary medical