We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Ride the Quantum Computing Wave with These 2 Stocks: RGTI, QBTS
Quantum computing has emerged as a strong investment theme over the past several months, with the trend fully expected to continue throughout the fresh year.
The excitement among many of these related names, including Rigetti Computing (RGTI - Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS - Free Report) , has been primarily driven by an announcement from mega-cap tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) . Below is a chart illustrating their outperformance over the last three months.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For those unfamiliar, Alphabet made waves following the announcement of Willow, its new quantum computing chip that boasts state-of-the-art performance across key metrics and enables major achievements in the field.
Since the announcement, investors have clamored for exposure. Let’s take a closer look at both RGTI and QBTS for those interested to learn more and ride the wave.
Rigetti Computing
Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform.
Rigetti’s mission is to build the world’s most powerful quantum computers to help solve important and pressing problems in areas including climate simulation, fusion energy, drug discovery, logistics optimization, and quantitative finance.
Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave is a leader in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services and is also the world’s first commercial supplier of quantum computers. It delivers practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling.
The company’s technology has been used by some of the world’s most advanced organizations, a list that includes Mastercard, Deloitte, Lockheed Martin, and many more. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bottom Line
The quantum computing theme is certainly in play, with the trend expected to remain strong throughout 2025. Mega-cap tech giant Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) really kicked the party off in a big way a few months back following the announcement of its quantum computing chip Willow.
Since then, quantum computing-related stocks have soared, a list that includes Rigetti Computing (RGTI - Free Report) and D-Wave Quantum (QBTS - Free Report) . Both stocks reflect strong considerations for exposure, but investors should be aware of the high volatility nature within the trade currently.