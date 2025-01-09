Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.

Vivos' shares gained 90.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) : This information technology services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.

DXC Technology's shares gained 10.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This company that helps connect consumers with local businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.          

Yelp's shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


