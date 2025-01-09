See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:
Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (VVOS - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.8% over the last 60 days.
Vivos' shares gained 90.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DXC Technology Company (DXC - Free Report) : This information technology services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.0% over the last 60 days.
DXC Technology's shares gained 10.3% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Yelp Inc. (YELP - Free Report) : This company that helps connect consumers with local businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Yelp's shares gained 15.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
