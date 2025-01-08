See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 8:
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) : This diversified entertainment platform provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Leidos Holdings, Inc. (LDOS - Free Report) : This security and defense services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% in the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
