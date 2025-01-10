Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 10th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10:

Itron, Inc. (ITRI - Free Report) : This technology, solutions, and service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Itron has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 2.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

The Gap, Inc. (GAP - Free Report) : This apparel retail company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

The Gap has a PEG ratio of 1.06 compared with 4.16 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

nCino, Inc. (NCNO - Free Report) : This software-as-a-service company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

NCino has a PEG ratio of 2.07 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

