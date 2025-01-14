Back to top

VTSAX mirrors the CRSP US Total Market Index, capturing the broad US stock market, including large to micro-cap stocks. It offers diversified exposure to the health of the US economy, reflecting industries' performance across various sectors. Suitable for long-term investors seeking growth, element of risk is tied to market volatility and economic shifts. As an index fund, it aims for low costs and passive management, aligning closely with overall US market trends.


